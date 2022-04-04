Suspect dons wig, dress to commit bank robbery

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police confirm they are investigating a robbery at the Bank of America off Matthew Dr. near Summerlin Rd.

A Twitter post made at 12:39 p.m. Monday confirmed the robbery and stated that investigators were in the early stages of their inquiry.

The call to police was made around 12:15 p.m.

Investigators say the suspect handed a teller a written note demanding cash. They were able to leave with an undisclosed amount of money.

"No weapons were seen or mentioned and all employees are safe with no injury," the department wrote.

A later tweet provided photos and a description of the suspect. Surveillance footage showed a male suspect wearing an auburn wig and a dress to conceal his identity.