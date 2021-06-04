Vandal identified responsible for damage to church in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE (11:45 AM)-- Clayton M. Lynch, 31, was arrested on June 10, on a felony charge of Criminal Mischief to Church Synagogue Mosque or Religious Article.

Lynch remains at the Charlotte County Jail with no bond.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying an individual responsible for property damage.

CCSO says the subject rode a skateboard onto the property of a local Catholic school and caused approximately $3,500 in damages.

The individual appears to be a white male with a large tattoo across his upper back and another tattoo on his upper chest.

If you have any information, please contact the CCSO non-emergency line (941) 639-0013. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers, Facebook, or our free mobile app.