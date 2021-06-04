Suspect causes thousands of dollars in damages to church in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying an individual responsible for property damage.

CCSO says the subject rode a skateboard onto the property of a local Catholic school and caused approximately $3,500 in damages.

The individual appears to be a white male with a large tattoo across his upper back and another tattoo on his upper chest.

If you have any information, please contact the CCSO non-emergency line (941) 639-0013. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers, Facebook, or our free mobile app.