Suspect arrested in bomb threat

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. --- A Collier County man is arrested after a hoax bomb threat on Tuesday.

The threat happened near the Goodwill on Collier Boulevard and Immokalee Road.

Deputies were called to the scene when the suspect, Wayne Yankus and another man began to fight. According to reports, Yankus had the man in a chokehold in his car.

Yankus refused to let the man go causing Deputies to use their taser.

Yankus was placed in handcuffs and then told Deputies that he had a bomb in his car that he could activate with his phone or timer.

The bomb squad searched the scene and was unable to find a bomb.

Yankus was arrested and transported to jail.