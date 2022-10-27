Suspect arrested four months after shooting that left victim paralyzed

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Fort Myers Police detectives say a suspect was arrested four months after the shooting happened at the Kwik Stop located at 3617 Palm Beach Blvd.

Members of the United States Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force along with deputies from the Walton County Sheriff's Office apprehended Carlos Alonso Ramirez, 19, at a residence on Van Buren Avenue in DeFuniak Springs.

Ramirez is wanted for aggravated battery with a firearm, shooting from a vehicle, and shooting in public.

According to FMPD, around 2:30 a.m. on June 25, 2022, officers went to the location of 3617 Palm Beach Blvd after a shot spotter notified them of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a male victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim is recovering but is paralyzed as a result of the shooting.

Ramirez was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Walton County Jail.