Suspect arrested for committing carjacking

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A vehicle was reported to be stolen from Highlands County and was later found in North Ft. Myers Thurday.

Public Information Officer Nestor Montoya announced on a Facebook video that when the vehicle was reported stolen out of Highlands County, the license plate readers notified The Lee County Deputies and a location was detected.

When Deputies found the vehicle, they attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect in the stolen vehicle was reported to still drive recklessly.

Once Deputies successfully stopped the vehicle on Horizon Road, they arrested the suspect for committing car jacking.

According to the report, there is currently an active investigation.