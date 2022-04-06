Suspect arrested after shooting investigation in Port Charlotte

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say one person was arrested after a shooting investigation in the 21000 block of Glendale Avenue in Port Charlotte.

It happened Wednesday morning near Glendale Avenue and Midway Boulevard

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple scenes in reference to a shooting.

Investigators say no one was hurt and there is no danger to the public at this time.

Deputies are expected to be in the area for the next few hours.