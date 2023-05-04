Suspect arrested after fleeing from deputies on a scooter through downtown Arcadia

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect was arrested after getting into a fight and riding away from law enforcement on a scooter through downtown Arcadia on Wednesday night.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a physical disturbance complaint regarding a fight involving a firearm.

According to DCSO, when deputies arrived on the scene, the victim was there with several injuries, and deputies were advised the suspect, Ryan Lee Pope had fled the area on a scooter.

Arcadia Police Department and other DCSO deputies searched for Pope. Deputies say he fled on the scooter all through downtown Arcadia before crashing and falling off a scooter.

Pope was arrested and faces charges including aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, resisting officer without violence, and fleeing from law enforcement officers.