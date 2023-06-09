Survey results for Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The City of North Port released the results from an independent Warm Mineral Springs Park survey.

A total of 959 residents participated from randomly selected households to provide their feedback, a sampling which is representative of City residents and gives the results a margin of error of +/- 3.1%.

An additional 666 people took the online survey that was open to everyone.

ETC Institute, the vendor that conducted the survey, is scheduled to present survey results and key findings at the July 10, 2023, City Commission Workshop.

Most survey respondents agree with North Port investing in the restoration and improvement of Warm Mineral Springs Park and do not want to see the City sell or transfer any portion of it.

Respondents are most interested in passive/current uses continuing at the park, with 92% in support of low-intensity development. The top three commercial amenities respondents would most like to see includes wellness services, a spa, and/or a restaurant.

City Manager Jerome Fletcher said, “We have heard you and look forward to continuing the conversation about how to bring these results to life at our planned community workshops.”