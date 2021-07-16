Supporters needed for pediatric cancer fundraiser

Golisano Children's Hospital is seeking sponsors for Clips For Cancer, a month-long fundraiser for programs and services related to pediatric cancer treatment in Southwest Florida.

More than half of Golisano Children’s Hospital’s patients are underinsured, on Medicaid or have no insurance – yet no child is denied treatment. Golisano has more than 90 children in current treatment and more than 200 children receiving continued and follow-up care.

Clips for Cancer has raised close to $300,000 in the past three years to assist families during their child’s cancer journey.

Clips for Cancer sponsorship opportunities include: $25,000 presenting sponsor, $10,000 best friend sponsor and $5,000 clips sponsor.

In addition, members of the community are invited to show their support by volunteering to be a Shavee and raising $2,500 or more to support kids with cancer and the pediatric hematology and oncology program.

Each Friday in September, shaves will be hosted on Facebook Live from Great Clips salons.

For information on becoming a sponsor, a Shavee or supporting Clips for Cancer, click here.