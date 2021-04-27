Sun Country Airlines announces new services to Punta Gorda Airport from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Sun Country Airlines announced that it will begin service to Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) beginning December 10, 2021.

Sun Country will have fares are as low as $89 one-way, and Sun Country Rewards Members can earn 2x points when booking the new flights.

New flights will operate twice weekly.

“With more and more people excited to resume traveling, we’re excited to be able to offer them another option to get away this winter to enjoy the Sunshine State,” said Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney.

“We are thrilled that Sun Country Airlines has selected Punta Gorda Airport for this new route, and we look forward to establishing a strong partnership and new opportunities for growth,” said James W. Parish, Punta Gorda Airport CEO.

Additional information:

• Fares are valid for one-way travel and are inclusive of all government taxes and fees.

• Must be purchased by 11:59 pm CT (Central Time) on May 4, 2021.

• Additional baggage and other service fees may apply.

• Seats are limited and fares may not be available on all flights or dates within the travel range.

• Valid for new bookings only.

• Fares, routes, and schedules are subject to change without notice.

• Restrictions apply.

