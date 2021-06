A new study shows Floridians have gotten healthier and more productive during the pandemic by forgoing the after-your-shift drink.

Addiction treatment provider AlcoholRehab.com says in a nationwide study, Florida's working people saved over 150 hours by not having those libations.

Almost half of those surveyed say their health has improved since they stopped going out for after work drinks.

Only 1 in 3 think after-work drinks are a good way to bond and strengthen a team of colleagues.