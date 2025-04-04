Students in Southwest Florida go home with 'Blessings in a Backpack'

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Some kids across Southwest Florida are leaving school knowing they will have limited food until they return on Monday.

That's where the nonprofit Blessings in a Backpack steps up:

Every Friday, the organization, Blessings in a Backpack, sends bags to more than 8,000 students filled with snacks by partnering with 31 schools in our area.

Heather Ford works for Blessings in a Backpack. She says with rising food costs, they are in need of sponsors.

"To sponsor a child for one school year, it is $150, and per day it's day less than a McDonald's happy meal," Ford said.

Click here to sign your child up or donate.