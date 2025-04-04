Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Students in Southwest Florida go home with 'Blessings in a Backpack'

Blessings in a Backpack
wftx
Blessings in a Backpack
Posted

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Some kids across Southwest Florida are leaving school knowing they will have limited food until they return on Monday.

That's where the nonprofit Blessings in a Backpack steps up:

Students in Southwest Florida go home with Blessings in a Backpack

Every Friday, the organization, Blessings in a Backpack, sends bags to more than 8,000 students filled with snacks by partnering with 31 schools in our area.

Heather Ford works for Blessings in a Backpack. She says with rising food costs, they are in need of sponsors.

"To sponsor a child for one school year, it is $150, and per day it's day less than a McDonald's happy meal," Ford said.

Click here to sign your child up or donate.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.