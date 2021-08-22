Student Enrollment Office closed until further notice

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Student Enrollment Office is temporarily closing.

The school district says the closure is due to unforeseen circumstances and the closure will be until further notice.

NEW Registrations and Enrollments can emailed to studentenrollment@leeschools.net

Paperwork can also be placed in the secure drop box located at Student Enrollment entrance.

Thank you. — School District of Lee County (@LeeSchools) August 22, 2021

The office will continue to take new registrations and enrollments by email, which can be submitted to studentenrollment@leeschools.net.

If you need assistance or questions regarding enrollment, re-enrollment and address changes, or other concerns, you can email the office and include the student's full name in the subject line of the emails.

You can also drop the paperwork off in their drop box located at the office entrance. They ask for all paperwork to be placed in an envelope with the student's name on the outside.