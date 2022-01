GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a student for having a gun and drug paraphernalia at Moore Haven Middle-High School on Tuesday.

In a letter Superintendent, Alice Barfield says deputies conducted a random drug search of student backpacks and a dog was alerted to the suspects' bag.

Deputies searched the bag and said they found a magazine for a gun and drug paraphernalia in the bag.

They also recovered a gun.

A 17-year-old student was arrested and removed from campus.