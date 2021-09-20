Student arrested for emailing gun threat to Three Oaks Middle School

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A student at Three Oaks Middle School in Fort Myers was charged with a felony after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said they sent a threatening email to their school.

Fake threats have real consequences.

That’s the message from Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

In a statement from LCSO posted on Facebook,

“On Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, a teacher at three oaks middle school found a threatening email sent by one of her students. the student wrote that he would bring a gun to school and harm other students."

The sheriff's office launching an investigation, confirming the email was sent from a sixth-grade student at Three Oaks Middle School.

Kim Craig, who is the lead for Mom’s Demand Action SWFL, a group that advocates for gun safety told Fox 4 that the email is something both the school district and the sheriff's office need to look out for.

“That’s a warning sign and the school acted appropriately by contacting the lee county sheriff and you take these threats seriously,” said Craig.

Craig told Fox 4 that to stop gun violence, it's an effort that combines school districts with families and law enforcement.

“If the school board adopts a threat assessment program that could act as a road map where a school can become involved, contact those parents and ensure that those guns are securely stored..that’s where it starts, in the home,” said Craig.

Craig says families who own guns need to make sure they are locking up their guns at home and storing them separately from ammunition.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the student was arrested and charged with one felony count to, send a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

