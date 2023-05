HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Hendry County Deputies along with Fire and EMS are currently on the scene of a structure fire in the area of Case Road in LaBelle.

Crews were called to the area around 12:50 p.m. on Monday.

According to the Hendry County Sheriff's Office, an electrical grid was shut down while crews worked on the fire.

Power is now restored to the area.

No one was hurt.

Emergency crews are asking people to avoid this area if possible.

The cause of the fire is under investigation