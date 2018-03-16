Structure fire destroys sports bar in Deep Creek community

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. -- Sandhill Boulevard was closed for almost four hours in the Deep Creek area Friday morning due to a restaurant fire in a shopping center.

The 3-alarm fire started around 6:20 a.m. Friday at Deep Creek Commons, located on Sandhill Boulevard near Capricorn Boulevard.

Charlotte County Fire tells Fox 4 that Emil's Sports Bar was fully engulfed by flames when they arrived, with flames coming through the roof.

The fire was extinguished at 7:28 a.m., and other businesses in the plaza sustained smoke damage.

No injuries are reported.

Sandhill Boulevard was reopened to traffic just after 10 a.m., but fire crews remain on scene.

We'll update as we learn more.