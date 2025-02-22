FORT MYERS, Fla. — Port Authority Commissioner David Mulicka says it took two years to find out about a mistake that led to structural damage during the Southwest Florida International Airport expansion.

“What concerns me the most is it’s been two years since the damage was done, and as of February of 2025…they still don't have the problem resolved or a solution to it,” he said.

Fort Myers Community Corespondent Stephen Pimpo talked with Commissioner Mulicka about how the concrete is just one of many issues bogging down phase one of the RSW expansion:

Structural damage, ruined windows and more possible delays hamper RSW expansion.mov

Mulicka said neither project engineer Atkins North America Inc. nor contractor Manhattan Construction have admitted responsibility for the cracked concrete that caused structural damage (though not a safety risk to the active terminal).

In January, Mulicka said Manhattan requested roughly $346 million and four more years to finish what was supposed to be a nearly $250 million project that began in 2021 and was scheduled to finish by October 2024.

Fox 4 Mulicka says the concrete cracked while crews drilled into pillars.

“I don't know how they could turn in a bill to us if they certain items have not yet been resolved,” Mulicka said. “How do you know what's going to cost to fix if we haven't even found the solution to the problem?”

The Lee County Commissioner said he and his fellow board members are pouring over thousands of documents to try and make sense of every item in the request. Including roughly $8 million to replace windows that are now ruined after they sat outside for two years.

David Mulicka Mulicka says between 15 and 25 percent of the windows may need to be replaced.

“It sounds like the way it was drafted, that they may have included the cost of fixing this mistake and put it on our bill, which I strongly disagree with,” Mulicka said.

County commissioners will hold a special meeting in March to decide their next steps.

“Both Manhattan and Adkins signed a contract with us saying they have a fiduciary responsibility to protect our interests, and I expect them to hold themselves to that standard,” Mulicka said. “Because I promise you, I will.”

