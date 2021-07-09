Streets in Arcadia still flooded days after Elsa

ARCADIA, Fla. — Neighborhoods across Southwest Florida are still under water several days after Tropical Storm Elsa dumped inches of rain on the region. Streets in Arcadia remain flooded Friday afternoon.

Water on Armadillo Trail was about a foot high, making it hard for people who live along that road to access their homes.

Fox 4 crews saw fish swimming, and flowers floating under the surface, among other things.

J.D. Dagda, a utility worker with Peace River Electric Cooperative was securing utility poles Friday. He described what this area usually looks like.

“The creek a couple weeks ago, was probably about 6-8 inches deep. In comparison to today, the banks of the creek are completely gone. And the water has risen up to the pastures where all the cattle are at,” he said.

DeSoto County closed Brownville Park and boat ramp as well. That’s because the Peace River was overflowing in that area. Flooding in the surrounding neighborhoods wasn't as bad compared to other parts of Arcadia.