Stray bullet kills teenager during dance in Hendry County

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old girl is dead after police say someone fired shots into a building on Friday, Oct. 11.

The Hendry County Sheriff's Office says they got several calls about shots being fired into a building on Harlem Tenants Circle in Clewiston. The report says a dance was being held at the time.

The sheriff's office says deputies found 16-year-old Jayhana Johnson unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Detectives are now asking anyone with information to contact the Hendry County Sheriff's Office at 863-674-5600, or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for an award.

