“We are going to see significant impacts”: Governor DeSantis on tropical threat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Governor Ron DeSantis gave his first news conference Tuesday morning from the Florida Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, about the state response to the threat in the tropics.

The governor said the storm in the Gulf of Mexico has not formed yet, and may not form until late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. But he said it has the potential to make landfall as a major hurricane.

“We are going to see significant impacts," Governor DeSantis said.

He said the Big Bend and Panhandle region should prepare for a direct impact. But he also said other parts of the state will see the potential for high wind and storm surge.

“We could also see impacts in Southwest Florida with the surge,” he said.

Governor DeSantis urged people in Florida to prepare now. He told residents to fill up their gas tanks, to stock food and water, and to have a way to receive alerts about the storm.

He also said people should know their evacuation zone. This map will show you your zone.

Monday, the governor issued a state of emergency for 41 Florida counties, including Lee, Collier and Charlotte.

“There is a significant threat of storm surge, coastal flooding and erosion, heavy rainfall and flash flooding, and damaging winds to the Florida Gulf Coast,” the order reads.