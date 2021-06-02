Stolen vehicle crashes into median, driver flees on foot

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police responded to a call at approximately 1:10 am regarding a crash on the 1400 block of Colonial Boulevard.

Fort Myers Police say a dark-colored sedan was traveling west on to Colonial from McGregor Boulevard traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control.

The driver hit the curb of the median and went airborne according to police.

The driver hit two trees and ended up on its top in the westbound far left lane of traffic.

Witnesses told police that they saw "a male" crawl out of the car after the wreck and then flee the scene on foot.

There is no other description of the suspect.

Officers ran the VIN on the car, and it came back as stolen out of Lee County Sheriff's Jurisdiction.

The investigation Is ongoing.