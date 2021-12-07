Stolen Dachshund puppy found in North Fort Myers home

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives found a stolen puppy at a home in North Fort Myers.

On December 5, 2021, deputies responded to the Petland Pet Store, located at 7091 College Parkway, after a male Dachshund puppy was reported stolen.

The puppy was valued at $6,299.99.

Lee County Sheriff Office

Detectives obtained store surveillance footage and worked with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to find the suspects.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers fielded numerous tips, and in coordination with detectives, they identified two suspects, Ashley Camallery and Zoe Fulham.

Detectives talked with both suspects about their involvement in the theft.

The puppy was recovered by West and North District detectives at Fulham’s residence located on Tolles Drive in North Fort Myers.

The puppy was then brought back to the store.

Detectives arrested Ashley Camallery and Zoe Fulham for Grand Theft.