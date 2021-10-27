Stickboy named Small Business of the Year

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County named Stickboy as their Small Business of the Year at the 29th annual Industry Appreciation Awards over the weekend.

Stickboy is a tech firm that is optimizing businesses with custom software, mobile applications, process automation and advanced IT solutions. The business is also a leader in artificial intelligence and technologies for businesses.

During the event, businesses were awarded top honors by the Lee County Economic Development Office, Horizon Council and Horizon Foundation.

"We feel very proud to receive this award and be part of the growing businesses in SWFL," Felix Lluberes, CEO of Stickboy said. "It's a great day when our team is recognized for the commitment to great customer service and providing high-quality services that further support growth to our customers in the region."

The Small Business of the Year Award is given annually to a Lee County business that offers "high-quality products and services, provides superior customer service, demonstrates strong ethical standards, is community-minded, actively supports employee development, and exhibits exemplary leadership within its industry," according to the officials who held the awards.