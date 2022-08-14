Statewide alligator hunt gets underway on Aug. 15

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Legally hunting alligators gets underway on Monday in Florida.

The alligator hunting season runs from August 15 until November 1 each year.

Over 7,300 alligator harvest permits are available this season. Each permit allows the harvest of two alligators.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says they normally get around 15,000 applicants.

At the FWC's May 2022 meeting, Commissioners approved the following rule amendments related to the statewide alligator harvest program.

Rule Changes

Increase hunting hours from the current 17 hours a day to 24 hours a day in most areas. Allowing hunting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. will provide those with an alligator trapping license/alligator harvest permit seven more hours a day of hunting opportunity. Hunting hours begin at midnight on the first day of each harvest period and end at 11:59 p.m. on the last day of each harvest period.

However, hunting hours at the STAs and A1-FEB are 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. each day during the harvest period except as otherwise provided in the harvest permit.

