State fire departments warn of lithium-ion battery fire hazards

Fire departments across Florida are urging the public to be aware of possible fire hazards caused by lithium-ion batteries that have been exposed to floodwaters, especially salt water.

Lithium-ion batteries can be found in machinery such as electric vehicles, golf carts, E-bikes and battery-powered tools.

If this type of battery is exposed to flood waters, short circuits can cause overheating and provide an ignition source for fires. If any object with a lithium-ion battery in your home or shed was exposed to flood water, keep it outside and at least 50 feet away from anything that can burn.

If you notice one of these batteries overheating or emitting any smell, gas or smoke, stay away from it and call 911 immediately.