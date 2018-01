CAPE CORAL, Fla. - The State Attorney’s Office says Assistant City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn is no longer under investigation for domestic violence

The city of Cape Coral says there will still be an administrative investigation.

Ilczyszyn will remain on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which will be conducted by outside counsel.

Ilczyszyn has been in his current position since 2015 and has been with the city since 2002.