Cape Coral man indicted for murder in overdose death

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Lee County Grand Jury returned an indictment against a man for the death of a Lee County woman who overdosed on fentanyl.

State Attorney Amira Fox says Joshua Robert Pulley is facing first-degree murder charges for providing her the drugs.

Pulley is also indicted with death caused by the unlawful distribution and the sale and delivery of the controlled substance fentanyl.

According to the indictment on December 22, 2022, Pully unlawfully being then 18 years of age or older, kill, and murder the victim, a human being by the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance fentanyl, or any mixture containing sub substance as described in Florida statute 893.03. Investigators say this was the proximate cause of the death of the victim.

He was arrested on Thursday and is in the Lee County Jail.

He was expected to be in court on Friday.