STARability's 2021 3k fun run, walk and roll

NAPLES, Fla. — Mark your calendars for STARablity's 4th annual 3k fun run, walk & roll.

The annual fundraiser can help transform the lives of individuals with disabilities through social, vocational and educational connections in the community.

Proceeds from this year's fun run can help STARability preserve and expand its programs and services that shine light on ability, not disability.

Your support will make a difference in the lives of more than 250 STAR participants and their families. The fun kicks off Saturday, October 16 at Paradise Coast sports complex in Naples, FL.

Day-of registration will begin at 7 a.m. and the event will start at 8 a.m. Pre-event registration is strongly encouraged.

This year’s event will also be dog-friendly; however, for the safety of all animals and humans, only one dog per registered participant will be allowed. All dogs must be on a non-retractable leash and up to date on vaccinations.

Registration is $30.00 for adults and free for children under the age of 12 years old.

To register, click here.

