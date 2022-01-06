Stanley Hole Golf Tournament raises $25,000 for CREW Trust

NAPLES, Fla. — October's CREW Stanley Hole Golf Tournament raised $25,000 to support the preservation of water resources throughout the Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed. The tally was announced Thursday by event organizers.

Named in honor of engineer, environmentalist and avid golfer Stanley Hole, the annual tournament is one of two major fundraisers that supports CREW Land & Water Trust.

According to organizers, "the nonprofit partners with the South Florida Water Management District, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, Conservation Collier and Conservation 20/20 in Lee County. CREW lands help recharge groundwater for the region’s drinking water supply, offer natural flood protection, purify water, provide habitat for wildlife and offer a beautiful space for public recreation."

Executive Director Brenda Brooks said the Oct. 29 tournament was a sell-out event with 136 participants.

The winning foursome was Clarke Construction Group’s Chris Clarke, Chocky Warriner, Dylan Foster and Matt Clem.