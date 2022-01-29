St. Matthew's House opening 2 Emergency shelters tonight

NAPLES, FLa. — St. Matthew’s House will open up its two homeless shelters again tonight and for the next few days, whenever the temperature drops below 55 degrees, for those in need of getting out of the cold.

These are the only two emergency shelters in Collier County and they’ll open up at 8:00 p.m. There locations are:

Campbell Lodge at 2001 Airport Road South in Naples

Immokalee Friendship House at 602 W Main Street in Immokalee

St. Matthew's House will provide blankets, snacks and coffee and plenty of space for everyone in need. Guests will be required to wear masks while in the facility and to take a breathalyzer test.

St. Matthew’s House is asking for donations of blankets to help everyone stay warm. Donations can be brought to the shelters or to any of St. Matthew's 6 thrift stores in Southwest Florida.

