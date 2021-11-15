St. Matthew's House looking to feed SWFL families this holiday with annual Turkey Drop

COLLIER CO., Fla. — A number of community partners are coming together in Naples to help feed families.

It's through the 17th Annual “Turkey Drop” packing event sponsored by Capital Wealth Advisors at First Baptist Church in Naples. More than 100 volunteers will be gathering to help assemble meal boxes that will be distributed by St. Matthew’s House to families starting Wednesday November 17th in Immokalee.

This years’ goal is to pass out 3,000 frozen turkeys, dinners with sides, pumpkin pies, and more to deliver “Hope For The Holidays” to thousands throughout Southwest Florida.

The on-going supply chain shortage is rippling across multiple industries, however, leaving many to feel it’s effects.

Non-profits and charities are certainly one of them- even changing some plans for the upcoming holiday season. St. Matthew's House is one of them, with their supply being impacted quite dramatically. But it isn’t stopping them from delivering holiday meals to families.

Those with St. Matthew's House tell Fox 4 News that it seems like they are constantly changing their approach week after week. It’s because they are buying pallets of food as opposed to several cans at one time. But even finding one particular item has been a challenge.

Take cranberry sauce as an example. A staple complement to any Thanksgiving dish has been in short supply. Those at St. Matthew's say they have had to shop around at numerous retailers for particular items. It’s even caused them to change up their routine, calling up distributors and seeing what they have in stock. Sometimes even having to wait last minute to get something.

"It’s been a dance and we’ve had to accommodate all those issues," says Ray Steadman, Vice President of Programs with St. Matthew’s House. "I think at the end the day it’s been a learning curve, it’s been challenging but- at the end of the day- we are going to be able to provide those meals to these families in the next coming week.”

Steadman says they have about 1,800 volunteers who help out with these distributions. This distribution will also help some VA’s with one notably being in the Lake Placid area.

If you’d like to help out this holiday and maybe make a donation, you can find more information when you head over to the St. Matthew's House website. You can also find more information about this year's Turkey Drop online right here.