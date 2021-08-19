Watch
St. Matthew's House holds three distribution events

Organizations will provide food and toiletries
Courtesy of St. Matthew's House
St. Matthew's House logo
Posted at 5:52 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 05:52:23-04

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — St. Matthew’s House and the Harry Chapin Food Bank will three hold distribution events on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

The schedule is as followed.

  • 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. located at First Baptist Church Naples
    • 3000 Orange Blossom Dr Naples, FL 34109
      • Toiletry and Diaper Distribution Site
  • 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. located at Iglesia Pueblo de Dios
    • 4400 Tamiami Trail E Naples, FL 34112
  • 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. located at Mount Olive A.M.E.
    • 2754 Orange St Fort Myers, FL 33916

St. Matthew’s House has now fed over 200,000 families, or 800,000 people as the average family size is four people, since the pandemic began. The organization says they are still set to feed over 200,000 families this year.

