St. Matthew's House holds three distribution events

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — St. Matthew’s House and the Harry Chapin Food Bank will three hold distribution events on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

The schedule is as followed.

10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. located at First Baptist Church Naples 3000 Orange Blossom Dr Naples, FL 34109 Toiletry and Diaper Distribution Site

located at First Baptist Church Naples 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. located at Iglesia Pueblo de Dios 4400 Tamiami Trail E Naples, FL 34112

located at Iglesia Pueblo de Dios 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. located at Mount Olive A.M.E. 2754 Orange St Fort Myers, FL 33916

St. Matthew’s House has now fed over 200,000 families, or 800,000 people as the average family size is four people, since the pandemic began. The organization says they are still set to feed over 200,000 families this year.