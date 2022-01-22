St. Matthew's House food distribution schedule and Fill the Truck event

CAPE CORAL, Fl. — The St. Matthew's House will be holding 7 more food distributions this week. Not only will more food distributions take place, but a Fill the Truck Food Drive will also take place at 3 different Publix locations.

The schedule for the food distributions are:

Monday, January 24th: St. Elizabeth Seton 5225 Golden Gate Parkway Naples, FL 34116 10:00AM -12:00PM

Monday, January 24th: Naples Alliance Church 2504 Estey Ave. Naples, FL 34104 10:30AM - 12PM

Tuesday, January 25th: Fairway Bible Church 3855 The Lords Way Naples, FL 34114 1PM - 2PM

Thursday, January 27th: Iglesia Pueblo de Dios 4400 Tamiami Trail E Naples, FL 34112 10AM - 12PM

Thursday, January 27th: First Haitian Baptist Church 14600 Tamiami Trail E Naples, FL 34114 11AM - 2PM

Saturday, January 29th: Next Level Church - Downtown Bldg 3637 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Fort Myers, FL 33916 10AM - 12PM

Saturday, January 29th: Next Level Church - Cape Coral 269 SW 2nd Terrace Cape Coral, FL 33991 10AM - 12PM

The Fill the Truck Food Drive will be on Saturday January 29th at 3 Publix Locations In Naples: Riverchase, Freedom Square And The Shoppes At Pebblebrooke

