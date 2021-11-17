St. Matthew's begins VA turkey distribution

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — St. Matthew's house kicked off its seasonal food drives with a Thanksgiving banquet distribution to the VA hospital in Cape Coral Tuesday.

VA officials said 224 turkeys were given to veterans across Southwest Florida.

Many of the veterans in line at the hospital expressed their thanks to St. Matthew's House for their support during the holidays.

"A 'thank you' is common with everyone, but beyond that it's gratitude," said social work supervisor John Getchell, "for them obtaining a home and stability in their lives."

The distribution is part of St. Matthew's "Hope for the Holidays" series of food distributions throughout the holiday season.