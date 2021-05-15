Spring Fair at Fenway South coming to JetBlue Park

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fair at Fenway South makes its spring debut for three big weekends at JetBlue Park starting Memorial Day Weekend, with thrilling rides, delightful entertainment, great fair food, and family fun for everyone.

The Fort Myers’ favorite had to skip last year because of the pandemic, but the family-friendly event will be back with an all-new Spring Fair from May 28 to June 13 at JetBlue Park. Fair hours are 5 to 11 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 4 to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday.

“We know everyone, especially families, has cabin fever after this past year, and so we’re very excited to bring our same great Fall Fair to JetBlue Park for the first time ever this spring,” said Brian Schuman, owner of Fair Productions. “There’s so much to celebrate right now, with the end of school, the start of the summer season, and the return of so many of the nice things we missed out on last year.”

Attendees will find all their fair favorites, including free entertainment, thrill and amusement rides, challenging games of skill, and delicious food trucks and vendors. Everything Southwest Florida has always known and loved about the Fair at Fenway will be featured again this Spring.

Returning favorites include The Magic of Lance Gifford, Rosaire’s Royal Racing Pigs, The Wolves of the World (the world’s only traveling wolf pack), The Barnyard Petting Corral, the Parakeet Adventure and more family-friendly shows. All entertainment is included with fair admission.

The Spring Fair at Fenway South features a large Kiddieland and more than forty state fair-style amusement rides direct from the Florida State Fair, a tremendous selection for kids, families, and thrillseekers, alike. The Giant Ferris Wheel stands over 100 feet tall and will once again proudly shine as a beacon over Daniels Parkway each evening. The midway will be packed with games, prizes, fun, and of course, all the fair food favorites.

Half-price BOGO admission coupons, POP ride bracelets, steeply discounted Family 4-Packs, and other advance purchase deals are available at www.fairatfenway.com.

There is plenty of available on-site parking at JetBlue Park at 11500 Fenway South Drive, Fort in Myers.

As always, the Fair at Fenway is proud to donate a portion of the proceeds to the Jordan Schuman Foundation for Kindness, which provides grants, scholarships, and donations to charities and individuals in need within the local community.

For more information, visit www.fairatfenway.com.