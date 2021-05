FORT MYERS, Fla. — Spirit Airlines has announced they will inaugurate nonstop flights between Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers, Fla. and Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) in Kentucky and St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) in Missouri.

Starting Nov. 17, Spirit Airlines will start daily service between RSW and STL and four times weekly service between RSW and SDF.

For more information or to book a flight, please visithttps://www.spirit.com/.