FORT MYERS, Fla. — Spirit Airlines begin to offer nonstop service between Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers and Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) in New Hampshire on Nov. 17.

Spirit Airlines will operate the RSW-MHT flight four times weekly.

Manchester is the eleventh new city added to Spirit's network in the past year.

