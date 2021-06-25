Spirit Airlines adding daily flights from Milwaukee to Fort Myers

FORT MYERS. FLA. — Spirit Airlines bringing affordable flights to Milwaukee to the Southwest Florida International Airport beginning in November.

Spirit Airlines is continuing to expand flights out of Milwaukee. The airlines hope to triple the nonstop flights out of Milwaukee. The airlines adding daily flights out of Fort Myers, Fort Lauderdale, Phoenix and Tampa.

“We see a vibrant future full of new opportunities for travel here in the Badger State," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines. "We're excited to nearly triple our convenient, nonstop flights to exciting destinations. We can't wait to take more Milwaukee Guests to 'sun and sand' destinations and bring travelers from all over to enjoy Wisconsin's great festivals, sports scene and fun outdoor activities.”

Spirit also added their first international route to Milwaukee. The company will have three weekly flights to Cancun.

The airline was recently added to the Milwaukee International Airport and has rapidly expanded.

Spirit Airlines

"It's just a great feeling being here today to welcome new air service to Milwaukee. When you think about where we were a year ago, it's hard to imagine that we would be introducing a new airline here at MKE, let alone one that's expanding so quickly," said Brain Dranzik, Milwaukee County Airport Director.

