Special Populations center gets koi pond donation

There’s an overwhelming amount of love at the Smith Special Populations Center in Cape Coral.

The adults and children with intellectual disabilities who attend are busy with activities and work.

Jackie Weary’s attended the center for years.

“I love my job. You’re happy, and you get to see a lot of people.”

FOX 4 Attendees of the Smith Special Populations Center in Cape Coral smile during a ribbon cutting for their new koi pond.

But like for many of us, she says life gets busy.

That’s why, Jackie says, what happens right outside of the building matters, too.

“It’s great to come here cause we have a butterfly garden and we have fish.”

Those fish now live in an upgraded koi pond donated to the center - made possible by Profile Gardens and the Wallach family.

FOX 4 The upgraded koi pond at the Smith Special Populations Center in Cape Coral's said to enhance a peaceful environment for participants

Jackie says with all the excitement inside of the building, getting outside creates a safe place to share, too.

“You can sit out here and talk to other people about your problems”, Weary says.

Mick Scheldrake is the president of Guardian Angels for Special Populations.

That non-profit helps to support the center.

“You want them to experience everything that we experience every day, and this is part of that,” Scheldrake says.

That’s a part that Jackie says matter.

“They need the encouraging thing to come here and talk about how they’re feeling”.