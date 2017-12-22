Special ceremony in Naples honors those lost to addiction

NAPLES, Fla. -- Chances are, you know someone battling addiction. And therefore know, for many it can be a long road to recovery.

Thursday night, St. Matthews House of Naples remembering 38 people who lost their battle with the disease in a special ceremony.

You wouldn't know it by looking at Michael Fattarelli, but he has battled addiction. "Alcohol just took over my life.”

With time, Michael says he was able to conquer his addiction. But so many others lost the battle.

Of the group remembered Thursday night, Michael knew two. Two out of the 38 this year alone, who have died from addiction.

“They were loving, caring guys that…it’s just addiction, very difficult.”

So difficult in fact, that accidental death and overdose is the third leading cause of death in our country.

Every December for the last 25 years, The Saint Matthews House of Naples takes the time to come together. And even though the list of 38 are gone, they will forever be etched in the cross.

While those below, remember.

