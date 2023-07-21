SPD looking for additional victims after nurse's assistant arrested

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is asking additional victims to come forward after a Certified Nurse's Assistant was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.

SPD began investigating Marco Tulio Avila Romero, 52, for molestation of elderly and disabled persons on June 30 after an assisted living resident claimed Romero had inappropriately touched his genitals.

Investigation later revealed that Romero has worked at several assisted living facilities within Sarasota County and had multiple complaints filed against him from as far back as 2016.

Many of these incidents involved elderly dementia patients.

Romero was arrested on July 18.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not been able to seek assistance. They are asking the public for assistance in gathering information on Romero and additional victims. You can contact Detective Cox at 941-263-6075.