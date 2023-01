CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is set to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Saturday evening.

This mission, USSF-67, is flying for the U.S. Military. The launch is scheduled for around 5 p.m. ET.

This will be the fifth flight for the powerful rocket. SpaceX previously performed a "static fire" test from the Kennedy Space Center, a common prelaunch test.

SpaceX is expected to post a livestream to watch the launch.