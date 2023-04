CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is targeting tomorrow, April 7, to launch its Intelsat IS-40e mission into orbit.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket could launch from Cape Canaveral as soon as 12:30 a.m. Friday. The Falcon 9 will carry the Istelsat communications satellite into orbit.

Intelsat IS-40e will provide better coverage for aviation, and will monitor and track air pollution over North America.

If something goes wrong Friday, SpaceX has a backup opportunity for Saturday, April 8, around 12:30 a.m.