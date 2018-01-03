Southwest says it will pay employee bonuses to mark tax bill

DALLAS (AP) - Southwest Airlines says it will pay all employees a $1,000 cash bonus next week and order more planes as a result of the recent tax law.



Southwest said Tuesday that it exercised options to buy 40 more Boeing jets valued at $4.5 billion while delaying 23 previous orders valued at $2.1 billion by up to five years. Airlines often get discounts from sticker prices.



The airline also says it will donate an extra $5 million to charities in 2018. It did not identify recipients.



Dallas-based Southwest pays cash taxes and so expects to benefit from the new law's lower corporate income-tax rate. In addition, airlines should benefit from a provision that will let them expense the cost of new planes more quickly.