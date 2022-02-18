Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Southwest Floridians to protest "Don't Say Gay" Bill

Demonstrations planned in Naples
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 11:55 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 23:55:51-05

NAPLES, Fla. — Members of Naples Pride are helping to organize two rallies against the so-called "Don't say Gay" bill moving forward in the state House of Representatives.

Demonstrators plan to be at the Collier courthouse at 4:30pm and then Cambier Park at 5:30 pm to hold rallies on Friday, February 18th. In between the rallies, they plan to march along Naples storied 5th avenue to get the public's attention.

They're also collecting signatures on a petition that asks SWFL state reps and state senators to join with other state lawmakers in opposing the bill.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4