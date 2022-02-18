Southwest Floridians to protest "Don't Say Gay" Bill

NAPLES, Fla. — Members of Naples Pride are helping to organize two rallies against the so-called "Don't say Gay" bill moving forward in the state House of Representatives.

Demonstrators plan to be at the Collier courthouse at 4:30pm and then Cambier Park at 5:30 pm to hold rallies on Friday, February 18th. In between the rallies, they plan to march along Naples storied 5th avenue to get the public's attention.

They're also collecting signatures on a petition that asks SWFL state reps and state senators to join with other state lawmakers in opposing the bill.