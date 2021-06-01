Southwest Floridians honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Coral Ridge Cemetery was one of several sites where Southwest Floridians marked Memorial Day.

"We're acknowledging the people who gave their lives in defense of our country and flag, so we have the life we do today," said Navy veteran Mitch Sheldrake who spoke at the event.

For many Southwest Floridians, like Glenn Heisler, Memorial Day reminds them of unanswered questions.

His cousin served in Vietnam.

"I'm not sure how he died," said Glenn.

"But he never came back, and I miss him a lot."

One of the speakers at the event told of the pain he felt when preparing paperwork for the families of the fallen.

"The hardest part of my career was being told to pull the file of a soldier who was going back in a box," he said.