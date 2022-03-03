Southwest Florida woman born in the Ukraine waits to hear back from family and friends

Here in Florida we live in the sunshine state thousands and thousands of miles away from Ukraine but we have neighbors here among us who are from the Ukraine. One Southwest Florida woman who was born in the Ukraine says her brother traveled to the Ukraine a month ago and has spent 5 days in a bomb shelter for safety. She keeps her phone close by these last few days in hopes of hearing from her brother and the rest of her loved ones at home in Ukraine.

Olesya Karakosta, "It's hard it's really hard I see my town like my neighborhoods burning I see my town burning to the ground."

It's now going on 6 days of terror for people in Ukraine.

"I think you know it's hard for people in the world to relate to that and obviously it's close to my heart because I see the streets that I walked and the school that I went to blow up and burning to the ground people that I know struggling their life depends on every minute," says Olesya.

Olesya moved here to the United States when she was 19 but keeps in touch with family and friends back home in Ukraine and same with her brother as he traveled there a month ago...

"He's scared everyone's scared."

Olesya says her brother Vadim didn't leave sooner because like many... he just didn't think this would actually happen...

"We kept talking my brother I was saying like listen they are getting troops out there maybe you should leave he's like come on it's never going to happen. My aunt I was talking to her she said same thing she lives right outside Kiev she said that's not going they will never invade this is our neighbors but that's not, Putin is not there to be a neighbor he's not there to take the people all he's there is to take the territory that's why they are bombing everything, hospitals, daycares, maternity wards I mean there's nothing that's staying all the buildings it's all neighborhoods."

She says her brother sent her videos of what he and many in Ukraine are experiencing right now....bombs. "It's all night long for them all day all night. People that I know and love there still there it's just it's heartbreaking."

Olesya says her brother left the bomb shelter which is more like a basement and the last she heard is that he was trying to catch a train..."He boarded the train to Lviv trying to get to Poland border of Ukraine and Poland and hopefully cross it because he has American passport. He's an American so there's no reason to believe their going to hold him back but there's no guarantee. There's no where to go, there's no roads. They blew up all the roads, I mean the train is the only way out like what my brother did the train the Lviv which is Ukraine and they are bombing Lviv it's not like he's going somewhere safe he's just hoping it's closer to polish border. All I know is boarded the train to Lviv which is another area that is heavily bombed I don't even know if he made it to Lviv or Polish border I have no idea."

"There's just so many people I love and care you know I spent half my life there it's not just him other people they don't have the privilege they don't have the passports they don't have resources they are starting to starve they are running out of food."

Olesya says the connection is difficult to keep in touch with family and friends because many towers were blown out but she translates a recent voicemail from one of her closest friends who describes what she's experiencing in the Ukraine... "She's saying the freedom square was bombed and 6 people died one child. She's saying it's gotten way worse than it was yesterday she said our beautiful city is getting destroyed. She said 4 airplanes are flying around and dropping the bombs she said it's hard to say what's been damaged but the whole downtown is in rubles she said they are shooting rockets and bombs she said if anybody can hear this please help us. She said that's what Putin wants he wants to kill us all."

"I'm telling you what my friend the last message she doesn't think they are going to make it to tomorrow," says Olesya.

She feels in some way helpless as she's tried asking her family and friends what they need or what she can do to help.

"The airstrike and the bombs keep falling...I mean people getting buried alive so they are calling to cease the air control and stop bombing it. The Ukrainian President went on the live feed and said Kharkiv is the heaviest bombed so far because it borders Russia so the Russian troops trying through Kharkiv to Kiev through Kharkiv to other cities because we are bordering Russia. My friend keeps saying now they woke up the beast because the truth is people are peaceful there and when you come to Ukraine like they'll bake bread and they'll drink vodka with you no one's there to fight but now that their finding their country in rubles their finding their children buried under ground they are going to fight they have nothing to lose anymore I mean Putin has more arms but they are going to fight I mean when you kill someone's child or their mothers what do they have to lose."

And as for the Klitschko brothers, the heavyweight champions who are standing up for their country and have made national news... "Do you know that two brothers the heavy weight champions Klitschko's they grew up I grew up with them I know them personally and they grew up in my neighborhood that is burning to the ground as we speak they are from my neighborhood they are from my hometown so they are saying they are going to fight I hope they are going to fight.

She says her utmost respect goes to those who continue to fight to keep their land including President Zelenskyy. "When you take everything away from people they'll fight. It's a whole different world like it's peaceful there's no religion involved there's no like all that's involved is the territory he's trying to capture at the cost of millions. I just I don't understand it I mean that's what I do all day I dissect people I treat people I specialize in severe mental disorders and I can't wrap my head around how is this even possible how this is happening how can we standby and watch how world leaders can stand by and watch you know I just hope that all the videos that they watch from Ukraine I hope they hear it in their dreams and I hope they hear the screams of those children and they regret they didn't get involved any sooner if they ever get involved."

"And I want to say the blood of innocent people yes it's going to be on Putin but also on others who stood by there's right and wrong and this is wrong why is no one doing anything we teach our children it's easy just don't do what's wrong you know it's wrong I say it to my kids all the time it's clearly wrong why is no one standing why is no one getting involved there's countries right there who could do something and WWII taught us next it's going to be you."

Olesya says her friends ask that we share these stories on social media so people can really understand what's going on.