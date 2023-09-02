Southwest Florida remembers the legendary Jimmy Buffett

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett passed away Friday evening at the age of 76. Saturday, people on Fort Myers Beach reacted to the news and remembered the icon's career.

"The music, the great vibes that he created, the relaxed beach lifestyle," said one beach-goer of the legacy Buffett left behind.

"You instantly think of the beach life," said another.

Not only is his lifestyle reflected in Southwest Florida, but his business will be, too, as Fort Myers beach is soon to be home to one of Buffett's famous Margaritaville resorts.

"What a shame he wasn't here to see it in person, but he'll definitely be here in spirit."

Buffett played his final Florida shows in Key West and Hollywood this February as part of his Second Wind Tour.

His SiriusXM radio station, Radio Margaritaville, paid tribute to his career and particularly his time on Florida with a special tribute show Saturday. The station highlighted memorable concerts in Key West and played unreleased music from Buffett.

"He's always upbeat and uplifting," one local said. "Once you start hearing [his songs], the words come back to you. You start singing and it's really exciting."

"Jimmy Buffett's name will probably go on like Elvis' name."